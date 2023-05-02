Credit Suisse Maintains ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZoomInfo Technologies is 35.82. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $57.22. The average price target represents an increase of 65.06% from its latest reported closing price of 21.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ZoomInfo Technologies is 1,382MM, an increase of 19.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 886 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZoomInfo Technologies. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZI is 0.48%, a decrease of 22.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 431,828K shares. The put/call ratio of ZI is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 40,240K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,478K shares, representing an increase of 44.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 22.85% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 36,662K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,021K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 36.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,045K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,688K shares, representing an increase of 37.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Ta Associates holds 23,300K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 14,906K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,078K shares, representing an increase of 25.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 14.50% over the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZoomInfo is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry's first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo's commitment to compliance, privacy, and security.

See all ZoomInfo Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.