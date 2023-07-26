Credit Suisse Maintains Xerox Holdings (XRX) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.83% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xerox Holdings is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.83% from its latest reported closing price of 16.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xerox Holdings is 7,071MM, a decrease of 1.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xerox Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRX is 0.08%, a decrease of 24.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 137,597K shares. The put/call ratio of XRX is 2.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 34,245K shares representing 21.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,876K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,905K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 6.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,460K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 0.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,363K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 3,023K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Xerox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. Xerox Holdings Corporation is a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.