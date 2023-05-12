Credit Suisse Maintains Wendy's (WEN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wendy's is 25.34. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from its latest reported closing price of 23.22.

The projected annual revenue for Wendy's is 2,190MM, an increase of 2.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

Wendy's Declares $0.25 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $23.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 4.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendy's. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEN is 0.16%, an increase of 24.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 188,289K shares. The put/call ratio of WEN is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 25,333K shares representing 11.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,212K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,434K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 85.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,696K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,847K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 88.90% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 5,464K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,498K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 4.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,263K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,971K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Wendy`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is Our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants serving high quality food. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

