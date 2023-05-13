Credit Suisse Maintains UWM Holdings Corporation - (UWMC) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of UWM Holdings Corporation - (NYSE:UWMC) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.85% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for UWM Holdings Corporation - is 4.39. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.85% from its latest reported closing price of 4.92.

The projected annual revenue for UWM Holdings Corporation - is 1,756MM, an increase of 22.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings Corporation -. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC is 0.06%, an increase of 16.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.40% to 39,319K shares. The put/call ratio of UWMC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity holds 4,894K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,984K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 22.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,300K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,146K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,726K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 98.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 4,229.73% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,504K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 4.21% over the last quarter.

UWM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

