Credit Suisse Maintains Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (UHS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (NYSE:UHS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is 144.30. The forecasts range from a low of 125.24 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.06% from its latest reported closing price of 142.79.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is 14,095MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1013 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHS is 0.21%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 75,621K shares. The put/call ratio of UHS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,898K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 43.66% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,733K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,632K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 49.84% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,487K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 19.05% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,854K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 47.61% over the last quarter.

Universal Health Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating, through its subsidiaries, behavioral health facilities, acute care hospitals, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

