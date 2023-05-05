Credit Suisse Maintains TripAdvisor (TRIP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TripAdvisor is 24.33. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 55.69% from its latest reported closing price of 15.63.

The projected annual revenue for TripAdvisor is 1,748MM, an increase of 9.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in TripAdvisor. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIP is 0.15%, a decrease of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 117,143K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIP is 3.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Par Capital Management holds 8,500K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,007K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,324K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,766K shares, representing an increase of 24.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 16.51% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,173K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,131K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,949K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares, representing an increase of 27.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 14.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,236K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 24.21% over the last quarter.

TripAdvisor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

