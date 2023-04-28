Credit Suisse Maintains TriNet Group (TNET) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.20% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriNet Group is 88.06. The forecasts range from a low of 84.84 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.20% from its latest reported closing price of 90.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TriNet Group is 5,359MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriNet Group. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNET is 0.29%, a decrease of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 61,440K shares. The put/call ratio of TNET is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 21,450K shares representing 36.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,800K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 3,477K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,550K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 2,642K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,451K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 4.89% over the last quarter.

TriNet Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriNet provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here.

See all TriNet Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.