CREDIT SUISSE Maintains TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE maintained coverage of TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) with a Neutral recommendation.

TransAlta Renewables Maintains 7.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransAlta Renewables. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNW is 0.29%, an increase of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 180,211K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 38,741K shares representing 14.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 820.21% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 35,472K shares representing 13.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,456K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Marquard & Bahls holds 15,033K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 11,816K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,012K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 12.61% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 11,240K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,036K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 5.58% over the last quarter.

