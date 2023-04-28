Credit Suisse Maintains Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.65% Downside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taylor Morrison Home is 40.54. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.65% from its latest reported closing price of 42.08.

The projected annual revenue for Taylor Morrison Home is 6,121MM, a decrease of 25.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Morrison Home. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMHC is 0.26%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 126,171K shares. The put/call ratio of TMHC is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 5,093K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,357K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,054K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,082K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 20.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,346K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,226K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 28.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,143K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Background Information

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, the Company serves consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Its unwavering pledge to sustainability, its communities and its team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come. CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

