Credit Suisse Maintains Taboola.com (TBLA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taboola.com is 5.30. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 86.76% from its latest reported closing price of 2.84.

The projected annual revenue for Taboola.com is 1,455MM, an increase of 5.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taboola.com. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBLA is 0.78%, an increase of 173.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 90,170K shares. The put/call ratio of TBLA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Evergreen Venture Partners holds 24,275K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,315K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,284K shares, representing an increase of 43.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 182.42% over the last quarter.

Invus Financial Advisors holds 7,820K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp GP holds 5,131K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783K shares, representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 382.58% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 4,752K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Taboola.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

