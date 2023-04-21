Credit Suisse Maintains Steel Dynamics (STLD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics is $118.34. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $151.45. The average price target represents an increase of 6.17% from its latest reported closing price of $111.46.

The projected annual revenue for Steel Dynamics is $17,362MM, a decrease of 19.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.01.

Steel Dynamics Declares $0.42 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $111.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.35%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 5.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 43.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 112.34% over the last quarter.

EPS - WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund N holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 15.84% over the last quarter.

LBWAX - BrandywineGLOBAL - Diversified US Large Cap Value Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 17.01% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 32.24% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 1,909.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 93.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an increase of 214 owner(s) or 15.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLD is 0.32%, a decrease of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 162,351K shares. The put/call ratio of STLD is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Steel Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

