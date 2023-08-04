Credit Suisse Maintains Shift4 Payments Inc - (FOUR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Shift4 Payments Inc - (NYSE:FOUR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments Inc - is 83.30. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 27.57% from its latest reported closing price of 65.30.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc - is 2,822MM, an increase of 31.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments Inc -. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 17.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.39%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 76,458K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,674K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,930K shares, representing a decrease of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,291K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 14.79% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,404K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares, representing an increase of 21.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 45.96% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,383K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing a decrease of 33.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,161K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,189K shares, representing a decrease of 140.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 43.24% over the last quarter.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

