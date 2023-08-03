Credit Suisse Maintains Service International (SCI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Service International (NYSE:SCI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Service International is 84.15. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.17% from its latest reported closing price of 63.67.

The projected annual revenue for Service International is 4,042MM, a decrease of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 951 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service International. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCI is 0.23%, a decrease of 10.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 141,998K shares. The put/call ratio of SCI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 14,957K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,235K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 67.14% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,314K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,380K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 6.60% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,351K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 43.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,745K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 4.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,506K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,446K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Service International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Service Corporation International, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America'sleading provider of deathcare products and services. At June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,472 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Throughitsbusinesses, it markets the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

