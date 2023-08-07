Credit Suisse Maintains Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.92% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Select Medical Holdings is 36.52. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 21.92% from its latest reported closing price of 29.95.

The projected annual revenue for Select Medical Holdings is 6,712MM, an increase of 3.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Medical Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEM is 0.20%, a decrease of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 114,605K shares. The put/call ratio of SEM is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,679K shares representing 16.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 2.83% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 12,382K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,407K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 1.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,595K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,718K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 0.45% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,681K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,610K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEM by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 4,800K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Medical Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 97 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 27 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,684 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 525 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

