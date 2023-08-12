Credit Suisse Maintains Schneider National Inc - Class B (SNDR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Schneider National Inc - Class B (NYSE:SNDR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 33.22. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.55% from its latest reported closing price of 30.89.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 6,725MM, an increase of 11.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National Inc - Class B. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.12%, a decrease of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 55,286K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,931K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,622K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 83.44% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,432K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 9.85% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,401K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 33.72% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,381K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing an increase of 33.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 55.98% over the last quarter.

Schneider National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

