Credit Suisse Maintains Saia (SAIA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Saia is 303.62. The forecasts range from a low of 229.27 to a high of $369.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.40% from its latest reported closing price of 290.82.

The projected annual revenue for Saia is 2,825MM, an increase of 1.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.31%, an increase of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 40,450K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,495K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,742K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 1.58% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,959K shares, representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 11.45% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,069K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 12.97% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,016K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

