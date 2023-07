Credit Suisse Maintains Rush Enterprises Inc - (RUSHA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Rush Enterprises Inc - (NASDAQ:RUSHA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.64% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises Inc - is 74.80. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.64% from its latest reported closing price of 65.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Enterprises Inc - is 7,206MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHA is 0.24%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 48,208K shares. The put/call ratio of RUSHA is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,189K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 85.43% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,973K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,735K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,613K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,371K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares, representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Rush Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. It offers an integrated approach to meeting customer needs - from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.