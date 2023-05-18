Credit Suisse Maintains Riskified Ltd - (RSKD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Riskified Ltd - (NYSE:RSKD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riskified Ltd - is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 33.21% from its latest reported closing price of 5.36.

The projected annual revenue for Riskified Ltd - is 313MM, an increase of 15.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riskified Ltd -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSKD is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.79% to 55,813K shares. The put/call ratio of RSKD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 8,195K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,213K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 5,524K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,298K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 21.96% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 5,325K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,450K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,450K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company.

Riskified Background Information

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. Riskified has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, Riskified’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—Riskified’s customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified drives higher sales and reduces fraud and other operating costs for its merchants and strives to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to its merchants’ performance prior to onboarding Riskified.

