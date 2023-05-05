Credit Suisse Maintains Quanta Services (PWR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.54% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanta Services is 182.78. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $201.60. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from its latest reported closing price of 165.35.

The projected annual revenue for Quanta Services is 18,348MM, an increase of 4.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWR is 0.43%, an increase of 9.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 173,395K shares. The put/call ratio of PWR is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,572K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,332K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 19.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,690K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,329K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 15.69% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,062K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,627K shares, representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,056K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,555K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 11.96% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 5,909K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,610K shares, representing a decrease of 79.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 54.61% over the last quarter.

Quanta Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope.

