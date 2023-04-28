Credit Suisse Maintains PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.07% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is 52.60. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.07% from its latest reported closing price of 52.64.

The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is 882MM, an increase of 14.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 87,866K shares. The put/call ratio of PTCT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,431K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,491K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,615K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 32.74% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,490K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,469K shares, representing a decrease of 28.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,396K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares, representing an increase of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 2,750K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 4.41% over the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

