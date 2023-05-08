Credit Suisse Maintains Premier Inc - (PINC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Premier Inc - (NASDAQ:PINC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Premier Inc - is 40.43. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 51.42% from its latest reported closing price of 26.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Premier Inc - is 1,436MM, an increase of 7.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

Premier Inc - Declares $0.21 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $26.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 3.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Inc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINC is 0.18%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 90,265K shares. The put/call ratio of PINC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 5,284K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,609K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 13.26% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,754K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,540K shares, representing a decrease of 16.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 31.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,618K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 3,227K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 4.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,060K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Premier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare.

See all Premier Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.