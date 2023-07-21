Credit Suisse Maintains PPG Industries (PPG) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.64% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPG Industries is 155.17. The forecasts range from a low of 134.33 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents an increase of 3.64% from its latest reported closing price of 149.72.

The projected annual revenue for PPG Industries is 17,768MM, an increase of 0.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1755 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPG Industries. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPG is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 235,406K shares. The put/call ratio of PPG is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,029K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,843K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,257K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,256K shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,703K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,451K shares, representing a decrease of 35.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 22.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,280K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,141K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 0.01% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 5,647K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PPG Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPG works every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that its customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, it solves its customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, it operates and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. It serves customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

Additional reading:

