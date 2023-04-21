Credit Suisse Maintains PPG Industries (PPG) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPG Industries is $147.63. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.37% from its latest reported closing price of $141.45.

The projected annual revenue for PPG Industries is $17,768MM, an increase of 0.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Portfolio Initial Class holds 67K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 1.17% over the last quarter.

JUSA - JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Baldwin Investment Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 30.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 0.04% over the last quarter.

VRNIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 4.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1726 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPG Industries. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPG is 0.25%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 239,550K shares. The put/call ratio of PPG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

PPG Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPG works every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that its customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, it solves its customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, it operates and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. It serves customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

