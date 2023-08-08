Credit Suisse Maintains PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.92% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PowerSchool Holdings Inc is 26.76. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 17.92% from its latest reported closing price of 22.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PowerSchool Holdings Inc is 711MM, an increase of 8.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 20.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWSC is 0.23%, a decrease of 15.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 135,435K shares. The put/call ratio of PWSC is 3.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 71,118K shares representing 43.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,414K shares, representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWSC by 30.01% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,111K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,540K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWSC by 85.79% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 3,025K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWSC by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 2,982K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 51.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWSC by 61.60% over the last quarter.

PowerSchool Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PowerSchool is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 12,000 customers, including 93 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.