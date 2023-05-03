Credit Suisse Maintains Pfizer (PFE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is 50.67. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.74% from its latest reported closing price of 39.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is 79,124MM, a decrease of 14.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

Pfizer Declares $0.41 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $39.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.68%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 5.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.65%, a decrease of 17.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 4,486,861K shares. The put/call ratio of PFE is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 256,097K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248,851K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 199,330K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210,874K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 4.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 170,636K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167,430K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 10.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129,764K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,226K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 109,276K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,442K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Pfizer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pfizer applies science and its global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. It strives to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with its responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, it collaborates with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, it has worked to make a difference for all who rely on it. It routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at www.Pfizer.com.

See all Pfizer regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.