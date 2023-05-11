Credit Suisse Maintains Performance Food Group (PFGC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.46% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Performance Food Group is 73.05. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.46% from its latest reported closing price of 59.65.

The projected annual revenue for Performance Food Group is 59,241MM, an increase of 11.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 922 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performance Food Group. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFGC is 0.40%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 186,926K shares. The put/call ratio of PFGC is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,856K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,519K shares, representing a decrease of 27.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,695K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares, representing an increase of 63.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 252.12% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,187K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 26.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,807K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,529K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 25.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,720K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Built on the many proud histories of their family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping customers thrive, the company markets and delivers quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG's success - from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG's broad and diverse customer base.

