Credit Suisse Maintains Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.95% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is 14.22. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.95% from its latest reported closing price of 12.93.

The projected annual revenue for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is 438MM, a decrease of 26.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMT is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 66,835K shares. The put/call ratio of PMT is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,467K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,590K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 5.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,316K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,688K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 5.44% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,315K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,040K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares, representing a decrease of 14.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 16.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,756K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

