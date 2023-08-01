Credit Suisse Maintains PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.56% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services is 75.65. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 0.56% from its latest reported closing price of 75.23.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Financial Services is 1,658MM, a decrease of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFSI is 0.17%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 31,935K shares. The put/call ratio of PFSI is 3.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,137K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 1.14% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 4,532K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,892K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 29.53% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,529K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 18.57% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,203K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 3.50% over the last quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

