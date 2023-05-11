Credit Suisse Maintains Paycor HCM (PYCR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paycor HCM is 33.72. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.11% from its latest reported closing price of 22.77.

The projected annual revenue for Paycor HCM is 542MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycor HCM. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYCR is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.25% to 90,957K shares. The put/call ratio of PYCR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,353K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,310K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 18.27% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,653K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,112K shares, representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 27.64% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 4,596K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,524K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 98,441.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,277K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,359K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 87.96% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,159K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 53.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 63.21% over the last quarter.

Paycor HCM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Its HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is its focus on business leaders. For 30 years, Paycor has been listening to and partnering with leaders, so the company knows what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 28,000 customers representing over 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

