Credit Suisse Maintains Paccar (PCAR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paccar is 77.95. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.22% from its latest reported closing price of 74.80.

The projected annual revenue for Paccar is 27,844MM, a decrease of 9.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paccar. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 8.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.29%, a decrease of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 269,237K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,515K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,334K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 11.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,039K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,882K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,660K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,474K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,568K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,422K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 14.92% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,285K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,211K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Paccar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

