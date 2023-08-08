Credit Suisse Maintains Owens & Minor (OMI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owens & Minor is 21.22. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.21% from its latest reported closing price of 19.25.

The projected annual revenue for Owens & Minor is 10,237MM, an increase of 1.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens & Minor. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMI is 0.10%, a decrease of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 85,378K shares. The put/call ratio of OMI is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,544K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,649K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 28.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,820K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,468K shares, representing a decrease of 54.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 52.48% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,867K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing an increase of 69.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 163.20% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,082K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares, representing an increase of 12.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,587K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares, representing an increase of 39.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 62.28% over the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Its Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

