Credit Suisse Maintains Origin Materials (ORGN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 196.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Origin Materials is 12.85. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 196.81% from its latest reported closing price of 4.33.

The projected annual revenue for Origin Materials is 57MM, an increase of 557.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Materials. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORGN is 0.03%, a decrease of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 41,298K shares. The put/call ratio of ORGN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 6,616K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,703K shares, representing a decrease of 16.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 22.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,995K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,274K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,193K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,106K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 10.74% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,715K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,691K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGN by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Origin Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

