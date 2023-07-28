Credit Suisse Maintains Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.07% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mr. Cooper Group is 57.46. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.07% from its latest reported closing price of 59.28.

The projected annual revenue for Mr. Cooper Group is 1,809MM, an increase of 11.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mr. Cooper Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOP is 0.29%, an increase of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 63,258K shares. The put/call ratio of COOP is 3.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,710K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 11.59% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 3,250K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 30.56% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,677K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,165K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 86.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,939K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Mr. Cooper Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

