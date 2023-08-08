Credit Suisse Maintains Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 195.39% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mineralys Therapeutics is 36.92. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 195.39% from its latest reported closing price of 12.50.

The projected annual revenue for Mineralys Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineralys Therapeutics. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 913.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLYS is 0.33%, an increase of 335.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,091.35% to 25,287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 4,519K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,178K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company.

Adams Street Partners holds 2,420K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company.

Sr One Capital Management holds 1,795K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,264K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

