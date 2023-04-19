Credit Suisse Maintains Mercer International (MERC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercer International is $14.48. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 54.58% from its latest reported closing price of $9.37.

The projected annual revenue for Mercer International is $2,225MM, a decrease of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.72.

Mercer International Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023 received the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $9.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 1.51%, and the highest has been 8.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.45%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 16,480K shares representing 24.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 25.25% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Small Cap Index Fund holds 107K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 28.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 32.14% over the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercer International. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MERC is 0.17%, a decrease of 42.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 59,276K shares. The put/call ratio of MERC is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mercer International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Mercer International Inc., there are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. It's a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber.

