Credit Suisse Maintains Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - (MRVI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:MRVI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - is 21.61. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 55.43% from its latest reported closing price of 13.90.

The projected annual revenue for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - is 446MM, a decrease of 37.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVI is 0.14%, a decrease of 21.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 159,278K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVI is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gtcr holds 21,681K shares representing 16.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,048K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,178K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares, representing an increase of 58.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,911K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,585K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 43.86% over the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 3,800K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 86,486.21% over the last quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maravai LifeSciences enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases through its portfolio of market-leading companies and proprietary technologies. Maravai companies are global leaders in providing products and services into the fields of nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing, and protein detection to many of the world's leading biopharma, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

