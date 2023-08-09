Credit Suisse Maintains Manitowoc (MTW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.51% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manitowoc is 18.59. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.51% from its latest reported closing price of 17.45.
The projected annual revenue for Manitowoc is 1,946MM, a decrease of 11.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manitowoc. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTW is 0.13%, an increase of 21.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.15% to 32,992K shares. The put/call ratio of MTW is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Front Street Capital Management holds 2,557K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 64.33% over the last quarter.
Invesco holds 1,179K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 64.47% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
TARKX - Tarkio Fund holds 1,051K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,031K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 16.46% over the last quarter.
Manitowoc Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ('Manitowoc') was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets, and its 2019 net sales were approximately $1.83 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
