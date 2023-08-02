Credit Suisse Maintains Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Laboratory Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.75% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Laboratory Of America Holdings is 266.88. The forecasts range from a low of 217.15 to a high of $309.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.75% from its latest reported closing price of 213.93.

The projected annual revenue for Laboratory Of America Holdings is 15,484MM, an increase of 4.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1734 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laboratory Of America Holdings. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LH is 0.35%, a decrease of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 87,545K shares. The put/call ratio of LH is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,742K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,701K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 86.35% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,069K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,067K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 8.80% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 1,958K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, Labcorp serves clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020.

