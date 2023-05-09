Credit Suisse Maintains KKR & Co. (KKR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.65% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for KKR & Co. is 67.87. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 37.65% from its latest reported closing price of 49.31.

The projected annual revenue for KKR & Co. is 7,522MM, an increase of 35.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1199 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR & Co.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.57%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 615,657K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 39,020K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,980K shares, representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 26,632K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,107K shares, representing an increase of 20.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 28.18% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 26,055K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,862K shares, representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 60.22% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 24,089K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,230K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 1.68% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 23,703K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,457K shares, representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 7.53% over the last quarter.

KKR & Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds.

