Credit Suisse Maintains Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.71% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is 183.31. The forecasts range from a low of 162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.71% from its latest reported closing price of 170.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 98,624MM, an increase of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 1.06%, an increase of 14.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 108.79% to 4,209,470K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 2,255,083K shares representing 86.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,616K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,472K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,006K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,440K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48,708K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,959K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.58% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 33,475K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.80% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.