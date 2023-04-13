Credit Suisse Maintains International Business Machines (IBM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Business Machines is $149.05. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of $128.54.

The projected annual revenue for International Business Machines is $61,148MM, an increase of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.77.

International Business Machines Declares $1.65 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the current share price of $128.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.90%, the lowest has been 3.80%, and the highest has been 6.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Artemis Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 14,000.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 100.00% over the last quarter.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Flagship Harbor Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 35.42% over the last quarter.

Brightworth holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3390 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 135 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.42%, a decrease of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 569,066K shares. The put/call ratio of IBM is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

International Business Machines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York, with operations in over 171 countries. IBM produces and sells computer hardware, middleware and software, and provides hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. IBM is also a major research organization, holding the record for most annual U.S. patents generated by a business (as of 2020) for 28 consecutive years.

