Credit Suisse Maintains Illumina (ILMN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Illumina is 239.00. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $344.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.55% from its latest reported closing price of 184.49.

The projected annual revenue for Illumina is 5,111MM, an increase of 14.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILMN is 0.37%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 158,985K shares. The put/call ratio of ILMN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 13,973K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,073K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 29.59% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 5,444K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,478K shares, representing a decrease of 19.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 5,082K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,048K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 4.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,890K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,781K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,482K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,070K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 82.33% over the last quarter.

Illumina Background Information

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Its focus on innovation has established it as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. The Company products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

