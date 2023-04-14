Credit Suisse Maintains GXO Logistics (GXO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for GXO Logistics is $62.16. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from its latest reported closing price of $53.77.

The projected annual revenue for GXO Logistics is $9,698MM, an increase of 7.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glassman Wealth Services holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 92.59%.

Humankind Benefit Corp - Humankind US Stock ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 18.24% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 892.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 89.60% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 19.75% over the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 57K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 51.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 22.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in GXO Logistics. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXO is 0.21%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 119,180K shares. The put/call ratio of GXO is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

GXO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GXO Logistics, Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $430 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

