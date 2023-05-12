Credit Suisse Maintains Groupon (GRPN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.90% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Groupon is 7.52. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 125.90% from its latest reported closing price of 3.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Groupon is 661MM, an increase of 16.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupon. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRPN is 0.20%, an increase of 101.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.91% to 22,112K shares. The put/call ratio of GRPN is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 6,717K shares representing 21.86% ownership of the company.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,026K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management holds 1,546K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing a decrease of 93.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 35.64% over the last quarter.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management holds 995K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Groupon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Groupon is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For its customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For its merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

See all Groupon regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.