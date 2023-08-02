Credit Suisse Maintains Global Payments (GPN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.86% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is 139.87. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.86% from its latest reported closing price of 110.25.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is 8,614MM, a decrease of 7.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.35%, an increase of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 261,661K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,193K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,932K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 85.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,877K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,589K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 8,230K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,225K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 4.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,577K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,853K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 6,547K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,360K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Global Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

