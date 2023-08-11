Credit Suisse Maintains Global Business Travel Group Inc - (GBTG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Global Business Travel Group Inc - (NYSE:GBTG) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.00% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Business Travel Group Inc - is 8.43. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.00% from its latest reported closing price of 6.85.
The projected annual revenue for Global Business Travel Group Inc - is 2,280MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Business Travel Group Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBTG is 0.82%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 59,133K shares. The put/call ratio of GBTG is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Apollo Management Holdings holds 25,707K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ares Management holds 8,676K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
HG Vora Capital Management holds 8,200K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Zoom Video Communications holds 4,000K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Carronade Capital Management holds 3,080K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares, representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 99.58% over the last quarter.
