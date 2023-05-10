Credit Suisse Maintains Global Business Travel Group Inc - (GBTG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Global Business Travel Group Inc - (NYSE:GBTG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Business Travel Group Inc - is 8.43. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 37.00% from its latest reported closing price of 6.15.

The projected annual revenue for Global Business Travel Group Inc - is 2,280MM, an increase of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Business Travel Group Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 21.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBTG is 0.72%, an increase of 20.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.35% to 59,136K shares. The put/call ratio of GBTG is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 25,707K shares representing 36.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,345K shares, representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 26.02% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 8,676K shares representing 12.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 8,200K shares representing 11.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications holds 4,000K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carronade Capital Management holds 2,815K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,024K shares, representing a decrease of 42.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 489.59% over the last quarter.

