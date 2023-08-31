CREDIT SUISSE Maintains Fortis (TSX:FTS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE maintained coverage of Fortis (TSX:FTS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Fortis Maintains 4.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.21%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortis. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTS is 0.37%, a decrease of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.13% to 35,052K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 7,712K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,471K shares, representing a decrease of 22.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTS by 20.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,297K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,295K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTS by 7.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,840K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,663K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTS by 1.78% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 1,629K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTS by 1.50% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 1,621K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTS by 10.61% over the last quarter.

