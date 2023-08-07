Credit Suisse Maintains Fluor (FLR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluor is 36.59. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.82% from its latest reported closing price of 35.94.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is 15,302MM, an increase of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLR is 0.31%, a decrease of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 157,453K shares. The put/call ratio of FLR is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,403K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,987K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,039K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,793K shares, representing a decrease of 12.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 91.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,396K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,320K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 16.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,383K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,388K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,249K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares, representing an increase of 24.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Fluor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

