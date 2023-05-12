Credit Suisse Maintains Flextronics International (FLEX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Flextronics International (NASDAQ:FLEX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flextronics International is 28.90. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.65% from its latest reported closing price of 23.00.

The projected annual revenue for Flextronics International is 31,214MM, an increase of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 741 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flextronics International. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 9.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLEX is 0.56%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 593,163K shares. The put/call ratio of FLEX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 51,875K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,916K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 31,484K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,599K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 38.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 26,870K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,359K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 20.62% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 18,019K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 17,800K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,193K shares, representing a decrease of 19.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Flex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flex is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

